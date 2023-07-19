Thai parliament convenes for PM vote as Pita awaits court decision

BANGKOK -- Thailand's parliament convened again on Wednesday to try to elect a new prime minister after Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to win the necessary majority in a first round of voting last week.

The eight-party coalition led by Move Forward nominated Pita as its prime ministerial candidate again. But his nomination was immediately challenged by United Thai Nation, the party of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, which said Pita could not stand for a second vote after parliament's rejection last week.