ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Thai parliament convenes for PM vote as Pita awaits court decision

Move Forward leader makes another bid for top job

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat attends a parliament session on July 19. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's parliament convened again on Wednesday to try to elect a new prime minister after Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to win the necessary majority in a first round of voting last week.

The eight-party coalition led by Move Forward nominated Pita as its prime ministerial candidate again. But his nomination was immediately challenged by United Thai Nation, the party of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, which said Pita could not stand for a second vote after parliament's rejection last week.

Read Next

Latest On Thai election

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more