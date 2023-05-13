ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Thai parties stoke hope and fear in final election pitch

Main opposition Pheu Thai confirms Srettha Thavisin as top PM candidate

From left, Prawit Wongsuwan, Pita Limjaroenrat, Paetongtarn Shinawatra (top), Srettha Thavisin, and Prayuth Chan-ocha (Source photos by Ken Kobayashi)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT and KENYA AKAMA, Nikkei staff writers | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's top political parties rallied supporters in Bangkok on Friday, capping a two-month campaign that culminates on Sunday with a lower house election that could see the end of a pro-military government that has dominated the country for nearly a decade.

Prime ministerial candidates from all parties delivered messages that echoed their final campaign ads. The largest opposition party, Pheu Thai, leaned on nostalgia for its previous governments. Another opposition party, Move Forward, presented a message of hope and systemic change.

Latest On Thai election

