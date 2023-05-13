Thai parties stoke hope and fear in final election pitch

BANGKOK -- Thailand's top political parties rallied supporters in Bangkok on Friday, capping a two-month campaign that culminates on Sunday with a lower house election that could see the end of a pro-military government that has dominated the country for nearly a decade.

Prime ministerial candidates from all parties delivered messages that echoed their final campaign ads. The largest opposition party, Pheu Thai, leaned on nostalgia for its previous governments. Another opposition party, Move Forward, presented a message of hope and systemic change.