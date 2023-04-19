ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Thai property tycoon Srettha eyes promotion to prime minister

Pheu Thai party would prioritize trade agreements with EU, Africa, Middle East

While Thais enjoyed the five-day Songkran weekend, Srettha Thavisin was busy campaigning along the southwest coast in a red shirt typical for Pheu Thai supporters. (Photo by Francesca Regalado)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

HUA HIN, Thailand -- Winning a clear majority in Thailand's upcoming general elections would guarantee that Pheu Thai, the largest opposition party, can carry out its policies of a 10,000 baht ($291) digital payout and an expansion of Thailand's trade relations, said one of the party's prime ministerial candidates.

"The first step is to make sure that Pheu Thai can win a majority, so that we can form a single-party government without having an excuse later on to explain why we cannot do it," said Srettha Thavisin.

