Thai property tycoon Srettha eyes promotion to prime minister

HUA HIN, Thailand -- Winning a clear majority in Thailand's upcoming general elections would guarantee that Pheu Thai, the largest opposition party, can carry out its policies of a 10,000 baht ($291) digital payout and an expansion of Thailand's trade relations, said one of the party's prime ministerial candidates.

"The first step is to make sure that Pheu Thai can win a majority, so that we can form a single-party government without having an excuse later on to explain why we cannot do it," said Srettha Thavisin.