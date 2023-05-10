ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Thai vote Sunday offers chance for change: Five things to know

Divided pro-democracy camp aims to overcome leaders tied to military coup

Polling stations will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on May 14. (Source photos by Kosaku Mimura and Ken Kobayashi)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, MARWAAN MACAN-MARKAR and APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writers | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's voters will choose representatives for the lower house of parliament on Sunday, setting up the selection of a prime minister and deciding the country's direction for the next four years.

Record turnout of around 80% is expected after 2.2 million of the 52 million eligible voters cast ballots in early voting last weekend. Each voter receives two ballots: one for a constituency representative and another to select their favored party. The lower house contains 400 district seats and another 100 that will be distributed based on the party ballot results.

