Thai vote Sunday offers chance for change: Five things to know

BANGKOK -- Thailand's voters will choose representatives for the lower house of parliament on Sunday, setting up the selection of a prime minister and deciding the country's direction for the next four years.

Record turnout of around 80% is expected after 2.2 million of the 52 million eligible voters cast ballots in early voting last weekend. Each voter receives two ballots: one for a constituency representative and another to select their favored party. The lower house contains 400 district seats and another 100 that will be distributed based on the party ballot results.