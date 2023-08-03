Thailand PM vote postponed as court reviews Pita petition

BANGKOK -- The Constitutional Court of Thailand on Thursday said it would review a petition to allow Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat to be renominated for prime minister.

Pita's second bid for the premiership was rejected by parliament, by a vote of 394 to 312, on July 19. His first nomination on July 13 failed by around 50 votes. Conservative members and senators called Pita's renomination a repeat motion, which is not allowed, but a Move Forward MP and two academics petitioned the court to decide whether the constitution supersedes parliamentary rules when it comes to the election of a prime minister.