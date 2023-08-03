ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Thailand PM vote postponed as court reviews Pita petition

Formation of government further delayed until after Aug. 16

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat attends a parliament session on July 19. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- The Constitutional Court of Thailand on Thursday said it would review a petition to allow Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat to be renominated for prime minister.

Pita's second bid for the premiership was rejected by parliament, by a vote of 394 to 312, on July 19. His first nomination on July 13 failed by around 50 votes. Conservative members and senators called Pita's renomination a repeat motion, which is not allowed, but a Move Forward MP and two academics petitioned the court to decide whether the constitution supersedes parliamentary rules when it comes to the election of a prime minister.

