Thailand election latest: Results trickle in, showing close party list race

BANGKOK -- Thais voted on Sunday to choose their next government, after a general election campaign focused on whether the pro-military camp should remain in power or pro-democracy opposition groups should take the reins.

A total of 500 seats in the lower house are up for grabs, comprising 400 constituency seats and another 100 "party list" seats that will be distributed based on party ballot results. Over 52 million people aged 18 or older were eligible to vote.

Here's the latest (Thailand time):

8:15 p.m. The count is speeding up, with finished reports from 8,455 out of around 95,000 polling places. Move Forward has jumped ahead with 16.58% of party list votes followed by Pheu Thai at 15.69% and United Thai Nation at 6.04%. We're still waiting for a clearer read on the constituency seats.

8:05 p.m. Nearly 6,000 polling places -- out of 95,000 -- have now finished counting. Pheu Thai has regained the lead in terms of party list votes, with 15.28%. Move Forward is just behind at 15.27%. United Thai Nation remains in third at 5.73%.

The constituency seats, meanwhile, remain up in the air, with only a few districts having counted more than 50% of votes.

7:45 p.m. With 3.46% of polling places finished, the party list count remains a close battle, with 100 of the 500 lower house seats at stake. Move Forward has edged ahead with a 13.36% share versus Pheu Thai's 12.94%. United Thai Nation trails at 4.81% and Bhumjaithai at 1.94%.

7:00 p.m. Two hours after voting closed, 1,382 polling places have finished counting. Pheu Thai is ahead of Move Forward in party list votes by around 2,000.

6:45 p.m. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is mobbed by news media as he arrives at United Thai Nation party headquarters. "I want to thank the Thai people for voting. Everything depends on their vote and if they decide to vote for others it's up to them," he says.

Asked if he has a message for parties in the lead, he replies, "No, I have nothing to do with them."

Polling station staffers count ballots in Bangkok after a day of voting. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

6:37 p.m. Of 95,137 polling sites, 167 have finished counting ballots, according to the Election Commission's reporting website. Pheu Thai is currently ahead of Move Forward in terms of constituent seats and party list votes.

6:10 p.m. Slightly over an hour after polls closed, the Election Commission's official count stands at just 0.22% completed. Only 11 polling stations, or 0.01%, have finished counting.

6:00 p.m. Bars and restaurants in Bangkok resume serving alcoholic beverages, as the ban on liquor sales during the election ends. But the capital is quiet with minimal traffic as the country waits for the election results.

Restaurants and bars like this one in Bangkok are once again permitted to sell alcohol. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

5:55 p.m. Move Forward leads in party list votes with more than 21,000, local media numbers show. Pheu Thai has 9,000 and United Thai Nation has 6,000.

5:20 p.m. More numbers from the just-released National Institute of Development Administration poll: Pheu Thai is projected to win 164 to 172 seats, far from the party's target of 286 to 310. Move Forward would come in second at 80 to 88 seats, followed by the Bhumjaithai Party at 72 to 80 and the ruling Palang Pracharath Party at 53 to 61. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's United Thai Nation is projected to win 45 to 53 seats in its first election. Again, these are the results of polling conducted over the past two weeks.

Another projection by the King Prajadhipok's Institute sees 140 to 141 seats for Pheu Thai and 136 to 137 for Move Forward. United Thai Nation would be in third with 60 to 61 seats.

5:07 p.m. Pheu Thai prime minister candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at the party's headquarters in Bangkok with her husband and daughter. Surrounded by the press at the entrance, she urges reporters to wait for the final results. "If we get the majority, it is our right to form a government," she says.

5:00 pm. The National Institute of Development Administration releases its final poll of Bangkok voters, conducted over the past two weeks. The Move Forward Party is projected to sweep 32 of 33 districts in Bangkok, the province with the most seats. Pheu Thai is poised to take only one district, according to NIDA's numbers, as reported by local media.

A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Bangkok on May 14. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

5:00 p.m. The polls have closed, and the counting is about to begin. We can expect rough results to be known later in the evening.