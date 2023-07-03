Thailand parliament opens to elect new PM: 5 things to know

BANGKOK -- Thailand's newly elected House of Representatives will begin their session on Monday afternoon, 50 days after the May 14 general election won by the progressive Move Forward Party.

Move Forward placed first in a surprise overtake of Pheu Thai, formerly the biggest party on the pro-democracy side. The two parties have formed a coalition along with six smaller parties, but infighting within the coalition, conservative backlash against Move Forward's policies, and legal and electoral challenges have made for a fraught interregnum.