Thailand political transition begins as Srettha meets Prayuth

BANGKOK -- Thailand's new prime minister, Srettha Thavisin, met outgoing predecessor Prayuth Chan-ocha on Thursday, marking a political transition for the Southeast Asian nation that has been under a military-backed regime for nearly a decade.

Srettha paid a courtesy call to Prayuth at Government House, which he will occupy as soon as a cabinet is formed and endorsed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Srettha was officially appointed prime minister on Wednesday evening in an elaborate ceremony, accompanied by his wife, daughter and Pheu Thai Party executives Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Chaikasem Nitisiri and Cholnan Srikaew.