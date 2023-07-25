ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Thailand postpones parliamentary PM vote

Caretaker cabinet approves six-day holiday from July 28 to Aug. 2

Thailand's parliament was supposed to convene on July 27 to elect a new prime minister, but the vote has been postponed. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- The Thai parliament's third attempt to elect a prime minister on Thursday will be postponed until further notice, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha announced Tuesday.

Wan Noor's announcement preempted an order from the Constitutional Court requested by the Office of the Ombudsman to delay the vote. The Ombudsman on Monday elevated to the court several complaints about the validity of parliament's decision to deny Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, a second nomination as prime minister.

