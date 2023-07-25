Thailand postpones parliamentary PM vote

BANGKOK -- The Thai parliament's third attempt to elect a prime minister on Thursday will be postponed until further notice, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha announced Tuesday.

Wan Noor's announcement preempted an order from the Constitutional Court requested by the Office of the Ombudsman to delay the vote. The Ombudsman on Monday elevated to the court several complaints about the validity of parliament's decision to deny Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, a second nomination as prime minister.