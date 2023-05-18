Thailand's Move Forward leader says coalition 'taking shape'

BANGKOK -- Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat on Thursday sought to reassure Thai voters, investors and markets of his budding coalition's ability to form a government, appearing with the leaders of seven other parties supporting his bid for prime minister.

With Peu Thai Rumphalang and Plung Sungkom Mai newly joining the coalition, Pita can count on 313 seats in the 500-member lower house. That is 63 fewer than the 376 votes he will need to win the top job as the 250 military-approved senators also vote in the prime ministerial election.