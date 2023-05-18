ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Thailand's Move Forward leader says coalition 'taking shape'

Lese-majeste to be addressed in MOU as bloc forms negotiating team to whip votes

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, second from left, tells reporters in Bangkok on May 18 that he has a road map to getting the necessary votes to be prime minister. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat on Thursday sought to reassure Thai voters, investors and markets of his budding coalition's ability to form a government, appearing with the leaders of seven other parties supporting his bid for prime minister.

With Peu Thai Rumphalang and Plung Sungkom Mai newly joining the coalition, Pita can count on 313 seats in the 500-member lower house. That is 63 fewer than the 376 votes he will need to win the top job as the 250 military-approved senators also vote in the prime ministerial election.

