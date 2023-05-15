Thailand's Move Forward to form coalition with Pheu Thai

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Move Forward and Pheu Thai, the victorious parties in Sunday's lower house elections, on Monday confirmed that they would form a coalition mainly of pro-democracy groups that oppose the ruling military government.

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat said at a press conference the party was ready to form a government. "The people of Thailand have already spoken their wish, and I am ready to be the prime minister for all of you whether you agree with me or you disagree with me," he said.