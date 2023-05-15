ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Thailand's Move Forward to form coalition with Pheu Thai

Progressive alliance set to gain 309 seats with Pita for PM

Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party’s leader, says during a press conference in Bangkok on May 15, "I am ready to be the prime minister for all of you whether you agree with me or you disagree with me." (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Move Forward and Pheu Thai, the victorious parties in Sunday's lower house elections, on Monday confirmed that they would form a coalition mainly of pro-democracy groups that oppose the ruling military government.

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat said at a press conference the party was ready to form a government. "The people of Thailand have already spoken their wish, and I am ready to be the prime minister for all of you whether you agree with me or you disagree with me," he said.

