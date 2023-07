BANGKOK -- The Move Forward Party, which won the May 14 general election in Thailand, will allow the Pheu Thai party to lead its eight-party coalition in forming a government, after the former hit roadblocks in securing the prime ministership for leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

Move Forward Party Secretary-General Chaithawat Tulathon told reporters on Friday that they will nominate a candidate from Pheu Thai when parliament convenes again on July 27 to elect a prime minister.