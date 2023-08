BANGKOK -- Pheu Thai, Thailand's second-largest party, has joined forces with one of the military parties it campaigned against in the May general election on the eve of a prime ministerial vote.

Pheu Thai's coalition on Monday announced that it now comprises 11 parties with 314 seats in the House of Representatives. Property tycoon Srettha Thavisin, Pheu Thai's nominee for prime minister, will still need additional votes from senators to win a majority in the joint parliament.