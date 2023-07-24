Thailand's Pheu Thai courts conservative parties

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Pheu Thai Party, the second-largest party in the lower house, has started talks with political parties from the conservative camp to secure enough votes to form a government, a move that could force the election winner and Pheu Thai partner the Move Forward Party into the opposition.

Pheu Thai, which won 141 seats in the May 14 general election, was given the opportunity to lead the eight-party coalition by Move Forward in the upcoming prime ministerial vote after parliament blocked Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat's renomination last week.