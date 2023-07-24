ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Thailand's Pheu Thai courts conservative parties

No. 2 grouping's move could force Move Forward into opposition

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew, right, and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul speak at a news conference after their meeting on July 22. (Screenshot from Pheu Thai's YouTube channel)
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Pheu Thai Party, the second-largest party in the lower house, has started talks with political parties from the conservative camp to secure enough votes to form a government, a move that could force the election winner and Pheu Thai partner the Move Forward Party into the opposition.

Pheu Thai, which won 141 seats in the May 14 general election, was given the opportunity to lead the eight-party coalition by Move Forward in the upcoming prime ministerial vote after parliament blocked Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat's renomination last week.

