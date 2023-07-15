Thailand's Pita to give nod to Pheu Thai if his next PM bid fails

BANGKOK -- Pita Limjaroenrat on Saturday said his Move Forward Party will continue working to form a government but that he would step aside in favor of coalition partner Pheu Thai if he fails to become prime minister in either of two votes scheduled for next week.

In a video message posted on social media, Pita asks supporters to help convince senators to back Move Forward on two key votes: his second shot at the prime ministership and a constitutional amendment to eliminate the senate's role in selecting the prime minister.