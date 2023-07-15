ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Thailand's Pita to give nod to Pheu Thai if his next PM bid fails

Coalition piles pressure on Move Forward ahead of second vote on Wednesday

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat speaks in a video he posted to Twitter on July 15. (Screenshot from Pita's Twitter account)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Pita Limjaroenrat on Saturday said his Move Forward Party will continue working to form a government but that he would step aside in favor of coalition partner Pheu Thai if he fails to become prime minister in either of two votes scheduled for next week.

In a video message posted on social media, Pita asks supporters to help convince senators to back Move Forward on two key votes: his second shot at the prime ministership and a constitutional amendment to eliminate the senate's role in selecting the prime minister.

Read Next

Latest On Thai election

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more