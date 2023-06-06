Thailand's Pita transfers controversial media shares

BANGKOK -- Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat said Tuesday he has transferred shares in a defunct media company in an effort to quash an electoral complaint that could jeopardize his chances of forming a government.

Move Forward won 151 seats in a general election on May 14, putting it in pole position to form Thailand's next government in coalition with seven other pro-democracy parties. But days before the election, conservative activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) to disqualify Pita for failing to declare the media shares when he first ran for parliament in 2019.