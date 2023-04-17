Thailand's largest opposition faces dissolution fears after election

BANGKOK -- As they crisscross the country on the campaign trail, the leaders of Pheu Thai, Thailand's largest opposition party, are taking stock of the political price that awaits them if they triumph at the May 14 election -- the threat of being dissolved for violating election laws.

With another pro-democratic party forced to dissolve after it made a remarkable rise in the 2019 elections due to violating election laws, recent discussions at Pheu Thai's strategy meetings touched on the need for "political insurance" to deal with such threats, according to multiple sources in the party.