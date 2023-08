BANGKOK -- Thailand's prime minister-elect, Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party, received a royal endorsement from King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday evening, marking the official appointment of the country's 30th premier.

"I'm confident that four years from now will be the time of change," Srettha said in his speech after the endorsement ceremony, adding that he will listen to the people's voice and restore unity to Thailand.