ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Thailand's post-election power transfer in limbo as Pita faces probe

Move Forward struggles to secure majority to replace lame-duck government

Eight Thai opposition parties have agreed to back Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat, center, as prime minister, but lack enough support to ensure his victory.   © Reuters
KOSUKE INOUE, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- A month after its general election victory, Thailand's Move Forward Party has yet to cobble together enough support to form a government, raising the prospect of a political power vacuum as the outgoing administration's economic policies stall.

Move Forward won 151 out of 500 lower house seats in the May 14 vote, more than any other party. It has formed a coalition of eight opposition parties, including former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's Pheu Thai, that have agreed to unite in support of Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat in the vote for prime minister to be held as early as August.

Read Next

Latest On Thai election

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close