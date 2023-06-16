Thailand's post-election power transfer in limbo as Pita faces probe

BANGKOK -- A month after its general election victory, Thailand's Move Forward Party has yet to cobble together enough support to form a government, raising the prospect of a political power vacuum as the outgoing administration's economic policies stall.

Move Forward won 151 out of 500 lower house seats in the May 14 vote, more than any other party. It has formed a coalition of eight opposition parties, including former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's Pheu Thai, that have agreed to unite in support of Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat in the vote for prime minister to be held as early as August.