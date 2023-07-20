Thailand's pro-democracy coalition mulls next steps without Pita

BANGKOK -- Around a thousand people filled Bangkok's Democracy Monument on Wednesday night after Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat was simultaneously suspended as a lawmaker by the Constitutional Court and denied a second nomination for prime minister by parliament.

University groups instructed protesters to dress in black and staged a mock funeral for conservative senators and judges, setting a coffin on fire to protest against actions by the legislature and judiciary seen as obstructing the consensus reached in the May 14 general election.