ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Thailand's pro-democracy coalition mulls next steps without Pita

Pheu Thai's move in focus as parliament convenes again on July 27

Move Forward supporters protest in front of the Democracy Monument in Bangkok on July 19 after parliament blocked Pita Limjaroenrat's bid to become prime minister. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Around a thousand people filled Bangkok's Democracy Monument on Wednesday night after Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat was simultaneously suspended as a lawmaker by the Constitutional Court and denied a second nomination for prime minister by parliament.

University groups instructed protesters to dress in black and staged a mock funeral for conservative senators and judges, setting a coffin on fire to protest against actions by the legislature and judiciary seen as obstructing the consensus reached in the May 14 general election.

Read Next

Latest On Thai election

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more