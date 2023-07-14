ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Thailand shifts focus to Pheu Thai after Pita fails in PM bid

Country's latest bout of political uncertainty weighs on its biggest businesses

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat meets journalists after conservative forces sunk his bid to become prime minister on July 13. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- With Thailand's parliament having rejected Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat's bid to become prime minister, the spotlight on Friday shifted to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's Pheu Thai Party as the battle between old conservative forces and politicians representing a bloc of younger voters raged on.

Pita, who can be nominated again, says he will "not give up." But it remains unclear whether the 42-year-old will be nominated a second time. That would require the approval of all eight parties in the coalition he cobbled together after his party shocked the nation by winning general elections on May 14.

