Thailand to hold second PM vote as Pita awaits court decision

BANGKOK -- Thailand's parliament will convene again on Wednesday to try to elect a new prime minister after Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to win the necessary majority in a first round of voting last week.

On the same day, the country's constitutional court is holding a weekly meeting where it is likely to discuss a case brought against Pita over his stake in a media company. The court could potentially suspend Pita as a member of parliament, dragging further on his chances of becoming prime minister.