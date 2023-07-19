ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

Thailand to hold second PM vote as Pita awaits court decision

Move Forward leader making another bid for top job

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat waves after a prime ministerial vote on July 13. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's parliament will convene again on Wednesday to try to elect a new prime minister after Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to win the necessary majority in a first round of voting last week.

On the same day, the country's constitutional court is holding a weekly meeting where it is likely to discuss a case brought against Pita over his stake in a media company. The court could potentially suspend Pita as a member of parliament, dragging further on his chances of becoming prime minister.

