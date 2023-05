BANGKOK -- Thai voters are casting ballots for lower house candidates in an election that could go a long way in determining whether the pro-military conservative camp remains in power for another four years -- or if pro-democracy opposition parties take over.

Voting started at 8 a.m. on Sunday and will run through 5 p.m. at about 95,000 polling stations. Ballots are due to be publicly counted at the constituency level before being sent to Election Commission (EC) headquarters in Bangkok.