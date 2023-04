BANGKOK -- With a month to go before Thailand's general election, the leading opposition Pheu Thai Party is believed to be weighing a parliamentary alliance with the pro-military Palang Pracharath ruling party amid dim prospects of securing a victory on its own.

The May 14 vote will be Thailand's first since the military handed over power to a civilian government in 2019. It is shaping up to be a contest between pro-military parties and opposition groups calling for further democratization.