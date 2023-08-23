Thaksin moved from jail to hospital for 'immediate treatment'

BANGKOK -- After he was jailed on Tuesday, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was moved to the Police Hospital overnight for immediate medical treatment, according to officials.

Sithi Sutheewong, deputy director-general of the Department of Corrections, said on Wednesday that Thaksin -- who earlier on Tuesday had returned to Thailand after 15 years in self-exile -- had reported to officials at Bangkok Remand Prison that he had been suffering several congenital diseases, including heart and lung problems.