Thai election

Thaksin moved from jail to hospital for 'immediate treatment'

Doctor requires 'bigger, well-equipped' place for former PM, official says

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra arrives at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok after 15 years in self-exile on Aug. 22. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi) 
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- After he was jailed on Tuesday, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was moved to the Police Hospital overnight for immediate medical treatment, according to officials.

Sithi Sutheewong, deputy director-general of the Department of Corrections, said on Wednesday that Thaksin -- who earlier on Tuesday had returned to Thailand after 15 years in self-exile -- had reported to officials at Bangkok Remand Prison that he had been suffering several congenital diseases, including heart and lung problems.

