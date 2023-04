BANGKOK -- Thailand is in the middle of an election campaign, with political parties registering candidates for parliament seats this week ahead of the May 14 vote.

On Wednesday, the nation's largest opposition party Pheu Thai officially nominated three candidates for the premier post: Former leader Thaksin Shinawatra's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, property tycoon Srettha Tavisin, and Chaikasem Nitisiri, the party's chief strategist.