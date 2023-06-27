U.S. denies meddling in Thai vote ahead of parliament opening

BANGKOK -- As Thailand prepares for the opening of parliament next Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok sought to quell allegations of American interference in the May 14 general election.

U.S. Ambassador Robert Godec reiterated Tuesday that the U.S. did not play a role in the election or favor any party. The progressive Move Forward Party, led by Harvard alumnus Pita Limjaroenrat, won the most seats in the lower house, spurring opposition from the conservative establishment, legal challenges and conspiracy theories.