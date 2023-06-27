ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thai election

U.S. denies meddling in Thai vote ahead of parliament opening

Ally watches for Thailand's next move in PM selection, Myanmar and trade

U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert Godec, center, speaks to reporters at a media roundtable in Bangkok on June 27. (Photo by Francesca Regalado)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- As Thailand prepares for the opening of parliament next Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok sought to quell allegations of American interference in the May 14 general election. 

U.S. Ambassador Robert Godec reiterated Tuesday that the U.S. did not play a role in the election or favor any party. The progressive Move Forward Party, led by Harvard alumnus Pita Limjaroenrat, won the most seats in the lower house, spurring opposition from the conservative establishment, legal challenges and conspiracy theories. 

Read Next

Latest On Thai election

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close