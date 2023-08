BANGKOK -- Srettha Thavisin was elected Thailand's 30th prime minister on Tuesday, capping a monthslong road to power for the former property tycoon who was not warmly received by either his party's most ardent supporters -- or the conservative establishment that he relied on to put him in office.

As the country's first prime minister in nearly a decade without a military background, the 60-year-old will be positioning himself as Thailand's salesman-in-chief.