Thai king dismisses 'disloyal' consort for challenging the queen

BANGKOK -- Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn stripped his consort of her royal and military titles over what the palace called her disloyal and ungrateful actions.

Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was unsatisfied with her position and exerted pressure on Queen Suthida, according to a royal order issued on Monday. By acting like the queen herself, Sineenat caused confusion and obstructed both the nation and the monarchy, the order said.

The announcement sent shock waves across the country, as happy photos of the couple were released as recently as August.

The Thai king married Queen Suthida, a former flight attendant, before his coronation in May.

Sineenat, a 34-year-old former nurse, held the rank of major general in the Thai army and was given the title of royal noble consort in July. She was the first official royal consort, a position separate from the queen, to be appointed in Thailand in about a century.

The palace has already deleted Sineenat's profile and photos from its website.