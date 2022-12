BANGKOK -- Thailand's leading opposition party kicked off the 2023 campaign season with a platform to raise the minimum wage, break monopolies and declare war on illicit drugs.

The Pheu Thai Party plans to raise the minimum daily wage to 600 baht ($17) by 2027, nearly twice the current 328 to 354 baht, and to ensure bachelor's degree holders will earn at least 25,000 baht per month.