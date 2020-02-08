ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Thai soldier kills at least 10 in shooting rampage -police

A Thai soldier killed at least 10 people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city north east of Thailand.   © Reuters

BANGKOK (Reuters) -- A Thai soldier killed at least 10 people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in the north east of Thailand and remains at large, police said.

Local media Thairath said that 12 people had been killed in the shooting, which is a rare event in Thailand other than in the far south, where a decades-old insurgency persists.

The man who was identified by police as the suspect had posted on his Facebook page earlier in the day that "Death is inevitable for everyone." He also posted a picture of what appeared to be his hand holding a gun.

The soldier had opened fire at different locations in the city, which is more than 250 km (155 miles) from Bangkok, police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message sent to reporters.

The shooter remained close to a shopping mall and had not yet been apprehended, the police said.

Local media showed footage of the soldier getting out of a car in front of a shopping mall and firing a series of shots, sending people running. Gunshots could be heard on the video.

The shooter had initially gone to a house in the city and shot two people dead, before going to the weapons store on an army base and taking a new gun, local police said.

He also shot at people on the army base, they added.

