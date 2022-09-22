ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Thailand, Cambodia maritime border talks resume after hiatus

Bangkok, Phnom Penh seek new energy resources to ease import costs

Thailand and Cambodia reached a basic agreement in 2001 to jointly develop the area where their claims overlap, but it has remained undeveloped since then.   © Reuters
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to resume talks on their overlapping claims in waters in the Gulf of Thailand after years of silence, as they look to ease the pain of higher energy costs by developing new oil and gas resources.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said last week that the government has assigned the Foreign Ministry the lead role in setting up talks between the two countries to conclude the deal and start producing oil and gas from the area.

