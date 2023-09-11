ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Thailand PM Srettha commits to $280 handout to kick-start economy

Policy address identifies quick wins but stays vague on structural problems

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks on policy in the legislature in Bangkok on Sept. 11.   © Reuters
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin laid out his government's policies on Monday in an address containing immediate economic deliverables for his Pheu Thai Party, few tangible solutions for structural problems, and hints at popular reforms to the constitution and military.

The government seeks to replace military conscription with voluntary service starting next year, and to reduce the number of high-ranking commissioned officers. The prime minister also promised to "discuss directives" for a referendum to invite public participation in designing a "more democratic" constitution.

