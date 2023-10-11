Thailand PM Srettha shows signs of leaning toward China for growth

BANGKOK -- With low-income people in mind, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who took office in August, promised to raise the minimum wage and hand out 10,000 baht ($270) in digital money to every Thai aged 16 and older. The decision is a reminder of "Thaksinomics," the economic set of policies adopted by Thaksin Shinawatra while serving as prime minister from 2001 to 2006.

Thaksin introduced an inexpensive healthcare program of 30 baht per month and a debt moratorium, among other policy measures. He was praised for shining a light on farmers who have long been shut out of politics. A large number of voters are calling for a revival of Thaksinomics.