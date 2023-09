BANGKOK -- Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his cabinet were sworn in on Tuesday, allowing his Pheu Thai Party to begin working on its lofty economic promises after a three-month post-election political vacuum.

At the top of the new government's objectives will be attempting an immediate reduction in fuel prices and electricity bills from September, as well as Pheu Thai's signature policy of a 10,000 baht ($282) digital handout to all citizens aged 16 and over.