BANGKOK -- King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand on Monday endorsed the dissolution of the country's House of Representatives, effectively kicking off the campaign season ahead of polls in May.

The Election Commission will later this week announce the poll date, which it tentatively scheduled back in September for May 7. The constitution prescribes an election to take place 45 to 60 days from the closing of parliament. Thai elections are customarily held on Sundays.