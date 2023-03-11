ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Thailand generals' election rivalry places military on new footing

PM Prayuth, Deputy PM Prawit poised to compete for votes -- and army support

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, left, and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan are expected to vie for the top job in the upcoming general election. (Source photos by Reuters and EPA/Jiji)
MARWAAN MACAN-MARKAR, Asia regional correspondent | Thailand

BANGKOK -- As they hit the campaign trail ahead of the looming general elections, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan are poised to test the loyalty of the kingdom's military, a powerful institution that has propped up their political careers for nearly a decade since they grabbed power through the 2014 coup.

The contest follows the split by the two generals, both former army chiefs, into different political camps to tap the country's ultraroyalist and pro-military conservative voters. This ostensible break marks an end to a period when, together with Gen. Anupong Paochinda, himself a former army chief and the incumbent interior minister, they controlled the country as a seemingly invincible troika with pro-military leanings.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close