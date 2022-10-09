Thailand massacre triggers king's appearance as opposition pounces

BANGKOK -- Thailand remained in a state of shock Saturday, two days after a man killed dozens of people -- mostly young children -- at a day care center in the country's northeast, with hundreds of people going to temple to mourn the dead. As an overwhelming sense of grief grows for many in the country, so is the anger over how such a gruesome tragedy was allowed to happen.

Not only was the death toll high at 37, but the fact that most victims were preschoolers has sent a chill through Thai society, prompting King Maha Vajiralongkorn to visit where the killings took place in Nong Bua Lamphu province, a move he has not taken in similar incidents in the past.