BANGKOK -- Pita Limjaroenrat has resigned as leader of Thailand's Move Forward Party, paving the way for other members of the party to lead the biggest opposition group in the country's parliament.

"The current constitution specifies that the opposition leader must be [a member of parliament]," Pita said in his Facebook post on Friday. "However, I am still suspended as [member of parliament] by the court order. Then, I cannot work in the parliament as the opposition leader in the near future."