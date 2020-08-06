Thailand unveils new cabinet with economic czar from PTT group

BANGKOK -- Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government on Thursday announced it had handed key positions in the energy and finance departments to former executives in a state-owned company and a commercial bank, in a reshuffle it hoped would quell public criticism after it sacked the economic team headed by former Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

The cabinet moves were announced in the government's public journal, Royal Gazette, on Thursday, after nearly three weeks of political vacuum left by the departed economic team.

Among the incoming leaders is Supattanapong Punmeechaow, former president and CEO of state petrochemical enterprise PTT Global Chemical, who will become a deputy prime minister and energy minister. Predee Daochai, previously a Kasikornbank co-president, will take over the portfolio of finance minister.

The two are expected to play key roles in the new economic team, replacing Somkid's group that included former Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and former Energy Minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong.

Although Somkid's team had been praised for its expertise in economic policymaking, it failed to address sloppy management of state enterprises. This made Thai Airways International the first national carrier to file a rehabilitation petition to the local bankruptcy court.

It is hoped that Supattanapong, with his background in managing a government enterprise, will be able to lead his team to implement reforms in the state sector.

In the reshuffle, incumbent Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai will concurrently serve as a deputy prime minister. Suchart Chomklin, deputy leader of Palang Pracharat Party, will take over as labor minister.

Palang Pracharat is the leader in the government coalition that comprises over 20 political parties. The minister of higher education, science, research and innovation was assigned to Anek Laothamatas, an executive member of the Action Coalition for Thailand, one of Palang Pracharat's allies.

Prayuth had repeatedly said the reshuffle will be unveiled mid-August, but that announcement was brought forward as Southeast Asia's second largest economy is in desperate need for an economic boost after the havoc wreaked by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The new ministers must be sworn in by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.