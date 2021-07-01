ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

The Chinese Communist Party at 100: a century of growth and control

Increasingly authoritarian rule supported by rising GDP

Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO -- The Chinese Communist Party is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Formed by 13 people in 1921, the organization has expanded exponentially and has led China to vie with the U.S. for global hegemony. The party's rule has survived numerous turbulent periods and events, such as the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution and the Tiananmen Square crackdown, supported in recent decades by the growth of the country's economy -- now the world's second-largest. Here is a look back on the light and shade of the party's changes through the generations. Visit our interactive content here.

