Politics

Tokyo Gov. Koike announces reelection bid

Move comes as coronavirus restrictions lifted in capital

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on June 12. (Photo by Karina Nooka)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike announced her reelection bid on Friday, the day after the Tokyo Municipal Government decided to lift all coronavirus-related restrctions on business on June 19, as the capital faces the challenges of hosting the Olympic Games next year.

Koike, the first female leader of Tokyo, is known for her no-nonsense approach and is widely credited for bringing the coronavirus outbreak under control in the capital city.

The 67-year-old former TV presenter is expected to run as an independent in a vote to be held July 5.

She faces challenges from Kenji Utsunomiya, former chairman of the Japan Federation of Bar Associations and a liberal candidate, and Taisuke Ono, a former deputy governor of Kumamoto Prefecture who is backed by the opposition Japan Innovation Party.

But the incumbent governor is expected to secure backing from the Liberal Democratic Party of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Koike is a former member of the LDP but left the party and defeated the party-backed candidate in the previous gubernatorial election.

If she wins reelection, she will preside over the capital while it hosts the Summer Olympic Games in July-August 2021 following a yearlong postponement. 

Olympic organizers are already exploring various measures to allow the event to take place without risking a coronavirus outbreak in the city. Measures under consideration include requiring temperature checks and hand sanitizing at the entrance of stadiums, leaving an empty seat between each spectator, reducing the size of opening marches, and cutting the length of ceremonies.

The election will also be a chance for the city's 11 million voters to vote on Koike's performance in the last four years.

In the previous election, she ran on a platform of reforming Tokyo, and introduced a series of initiatives, including reviewing the relocation of the Tsukiji fish market and cutting the cost of hosting the Olympics, with mixed results.

Koike has envisaged a capital city that will be more friendly to elderly and handicapped people, but the current pandemic crisis and massive relief outlays for small businesses have left the city's coffers depleted of cash ahead of the next term.

NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

