TOKYO -- The cost of hosting the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics last year came to 1.69 trillion yen ($12.8 billion), Japanese auditors said Wednesday, citing a sum that is 20% more than what the organizing committee reported.

The total from the Board of Audit, an independent government watchdog, pegs the cost of the Games at 130% higher than the estimates released in 2013, when Tokyo won the bid to host the 2020 Olympics. The board submitted the report to lawmakers on Wednesday.