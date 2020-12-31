Top Hong Kong court sends activist publisher Jimmy Lai back to jail

HONG KONG -- Media tycoon Jimmy Lai returned to jail on New Year's Eve after Hong Kong's top court postponed ruling on whether he could be released on bail while facing charges under the city's national security law.

The founder of newspaper Apple Daily, known for its critical coverage of Hong Kong and China, will be held in custody until Feb. 1 when his next bail hearing is scheduled. He had been granted home release under a 10 million Hong Kong dollar ($1.53 million) bond last week with conditions restricting his personal, media and social media interactions, but prosecutors appealed to the Court of Final Appeal to revoke his bail.

Lai has been charged with collusion with foreign forces under the security law Beijing imposed on the former British colony in late June in response to persistent anti-government demonstrations, among other charges. Under the law, suspects can be extradited to mainland China for trial and sentenced for up to life imprisonment if convicted.

Earlier this week, Lai resigned as chairman and director of Next Digital, the parent company of Apple Daily.

A prosecutor from Hong Kong's Department of Justice on Thursday compared Lai's charges to murder, which also carries a life term, saying that the court should not grant bail. The prosecutor claimed Lai was likely to reoffend and jump bail, although he had been required to surrender his passports as a condition of release.

Lai's release last week drew intense criticism from Chinese state-run media.

"Hong Kong courts, are you really facing difficulties over jurisdiction?" the People's Daily newspaper wrote in an opinion piece on Dec. 27, adding that the High Court's decision was "unbelievable." It urged that Lai be transferred to mainland courts under the national security law as a "notorious and extremely dangerous" offender.

The 72-year-old businessman was arrested in August by national security police who alleged that Lai was involved in an organization that called for foreign countries to interfere with Hong Kong affairs and sanction city officials.

Around 200 officers searched Next Media's offices and newsroom, sparking condemnation from Western governments and prompting local citizens to buy advertisements in Apple Daily, newsstand copies and even the company's stock in support of press freedom.

In July 2019, Lai met with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the White House to discuss Hong Kong's political situation.

The sweeping national security law carries criminal penalties for acts involving secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces.