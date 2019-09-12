ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Trump slams Bolton for mishandling North Korea talks

Push for 'Libyan model' set back nuclear negotiations, president says

TSUYOSHI NAGASAWA, Nikkei staff writer
John Bolton, then the national security adviser, left, listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Feb. 12.   © Reuters

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he fired John Bolton as national security adviser because of missteps in negotiations with North Korea.

"He made some very big mistakes," Trump said.

Bolton had urged a so-called Libyan model for dealing with North Korea, or having the country abandon its nuclear program before the U.S. agreed to any concessions. But Pyongyang saw this as a threat, given that Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi was later overthrown by U.S.-backed rebels.

"It set us back," Trump said of Bolton's remarks.

Trump said he was considering five candidates to replace Bolton, and would make a decision next week.

