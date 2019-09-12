Trump slams Bolton for mishandling North Korea talks

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he fired John Bolton as national security adviser because of missteps in negotiations with North Korea.

"He made some very big mistakes," Trump said.

Bolton had urged a so-called Libyan model for dealing with North Korea, or having the country abandon its nuclear program before the U.S. agreed to any concessions. But Pyongyang saw this as a threat, given that Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi was later overthrown by U.S.-backed rebels.

"It set us back," Trump said of Bolton's remarks.

Trump said he was considering five candidates to replace Bolton, and would make a decision next week.