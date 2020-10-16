Bangkok protesters converge on new venue as PM refuses to quit

BANGKOK -- Youth-led protesters are expected on a large pedestrian overpass outside the MBK Center, a large shopping mall west of the Ratchaprasong intersection where over 5,000 protesters gathered peacefully last night.

Police locked down that area down during the afternoon to try and prevent a repetition of the event, when police said 2,000 personnel had been deployed.

Yesterday's turnout sent the message that the protesters will not hesitate to take chances and keep their activism in motion.

The message, which has reverberated domestically and internationally, was stronger than that expressed on Wednesday, when tens of thousands gathered overnight outside Government House.

The Ratchaprasong rally explicitly defied an assembly ban issued by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha early Thursday morning.

Prayuth's declaration of a state of severe emergency has already led to the arrests of student activist leaders and a human rights lawyer.

On Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has told reporters he will not resign, rejecting one of the protesters' demands. He defends the emergency declaration, which was officially approved during a special cabinet meeting in the morning -- hours after demonstrators ignored it.

"It is a necessary procedure given the occurrence of unprecedented violent situations," Prayuth says. The decree is to remain in effect for 30 days.

The prime minister also says a curfew is possible under the "serious emergency" situation. When asked if he would consider introducing martial law, he says it is a possibility if things get really out of hand, but stresses: "We have not reached that point. There is no need for that right now."

"Free our friends," Thursday's crowd shouted. Panupong Jadnok, a 24-year-old and one of the few leaders not to have been arrested, appealed for public support. "I ask all of you who are still fighting for democracy to come and join us," he said.

The protests have generated global attention via Twitter and Facebook posts that include pictures and video clips of the crowd occupying the intersection.

"They will try many methods to challenge the declaration, in order to show the international community that this government is not capable of governing the country anymore," said Apichat Sathitniramai, an associate professor at Thammasat University.

"Criminalizing peaceful protests and calls for political reform is a hallmark of authoritarian rule," said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. "Concerned governments and the United Nations should publicly condemn this wave of political repression and urge the immediate and unconditional release of democracy activists."

This puts the current administration in a difficult position. Although Prayuth argued that the crowd had turned "not peaceful" when it briefly interfered with a royal motorcade carrying Queen Suthida and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, the youth-led activists have been careful not to resort to violence as it would quickly erode public support.

This stays true for the authorities as well. Any brute force toward the youth would be costly in terms of public sentiment. Water cannon trucks were dispatched on Thursday but not used.

Some media outlets have been censored. Prayuth's decree bans the "publication of news, other media and electronic information that contains messages that could create fear or intentionally distort information, creating misunderstanding that will affect national security or peace and order."

Some cable TV channels have been partially censored, including Thai pro-democracy station VoiceTV and British public broadcaster BBC. Japanese public broadcaster NHK Premium was interrupted when it aired a segment on the Thai protests on a Wednesday night news show. The report and interruption came before the decree was issued.

Internet access to Change.org, which helps users create petitions, was also cut when the platform ran a signature-gathering campaign to urge Germany to declare King Maha Vajiralongkorn persona non grata. The king, who is currently in Thailand and scheduled to stay for weeks, has spent most of his reign in Germany.