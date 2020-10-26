German embassy in Thailand affirms right to peaceful assembly

BANGKOK -- The German embassy on Sathorn Road in a major residential and business area of the Thai capital became the focus this afternoon of daily pro-democracy demonstrations and smaller royalist counter-rallies now approaching the end of a second week.

The embassy earlier in the day issued a "note verbale" in support of "the right of peaceful assembly of the citizens of the Kingdom of Thailand" and asked only for a "proportionate level of protection" during a larger pro-democracy rally scheduled for later in the afternoon.

Over the weekend student leaders announced a three kilometer march from the Samyan intersection in central Bangkok to draw attention to King Maha Vajiralongkorn's virtually permanent residency in the European country.

The students were due to arrive at about 5 p.m. but were pre-empted by hundreds of royalists in yellow who arrived at about 2. p.m. and began singing the national anthem.

The royalists were led by lawyer Nititorn Lumlua who said the intention was to supply Germans with correct information about the political situation in Thailand. The group submitted a letter to an embassy.

There were no reports of confrontation or violence, and the royalists said they would move on before the student-led protesters arrived and began dispersing at 2:50 p.m.

Around three companies of riot police were on standby to take care of the situation and safeguard the embassy.

In the morning, a special joint session of parliament got underway to discuss how recent youth-led protests should be addressed.

Royalists holding portraits of King Maha Vajiralongkorn aloft rallied outside the German embassy in central Bangkok at 2 p.m. ahead of pro-democracy student-led march due to arrive there later in the afternoon. The Thai king is almost permanently resident in the European country, which has expressed official disquiet at Thai affairs of state being conducted remotely from its territory. © AP

The deployment at one rally of riot police who used water cannons, tear gas and skin irritants on peaceful protesters who were about to disperse because of heavy has attracted heavy criticism domestically and internationally.

"The cabinet agreed this is a major problem that affects the governance of the country," a cabinet document released on Oct. 22 stated ahead of the joint sitting of the lower and upper houses of parliament.

Although no agenda has not been officially announced, the joint session of the lower and upper house is expected to address key demands raised by the protesters: the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his cabinet, constitutional changes drafted by representatives of the people, and reform of the monarchy under the constitution -- but not its abolition.

Although a special parliamentary session is by law not allowed to vote on any resolution, recommendations can be made. The first day of the joint session will start at 9 a.m. Monday and go to 10 p.m.

The cabinet's letter also mentioned the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which delivered a severe economic blow to the kingdom. The daily protests, which are drawing thousands of participants and many teenagers, represent not only a serious political impasse for the country but also a new wave of the pandemic, which could put the already troubled economy on edge.

However, many observers of Thai politics remain skeptical that the deliberations will bring solutions because the political divisions in the country have deepened in the course of the protests. The special session is expected to be full of sarcastic verbal attacks and yield little in the way of fruitful solutions.

Protest leaders said the session is unlikely to produce any solution as it was set up just to whitewash Prayuth.

Tensions surrounding the parliament are already increasing. Royalist and conservative groups gathered in front of the parliament on Sunday evening calling for the monarchy to remain untouchable, while pro-democracy activists are set to ratchet up the pressure on Prayuth by adding a diplomatic twist: They plan to hold a gathering at the German Embassy in Bangkok at 5 p.m. Monday.

Germany is where King Maha Vajiralonkorn spends most of his time. Early this month, the German government made a rare public statement against the Thai king conducting Thai state affairs while in Germany. "We would always clearly counteract efforts by guests in our country to conduct affairs of state from our country," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in parliament, responding to a query from an opposition lawmaker about the Thai monarch.

Protesters had demanded Prayuth's resignation Saturday night, but the premier said shortly before the deadline that he "will not resign," fueling the protesters' anger, who vowed to continue with daily protests to ramp up pressure on the government.

According to the chief government whip and ruling Palang Pracharath Party MP Wirach Ratanasate, the opposition parties were granted eight hours to debate and propose solutions for all issues, while the government and senator sides were granted around five hours each.

Palang Pracharath has set up a group of eloquent MPs to fight back and protect Prayuth's government.

"The government MPs are due to stand up to protect the monarchy, which they think should not be touched, as well as the incident where anti-government protesters disrupted the queen's motorcade," said a source with the Palang Pracharath Party.

"The person to watch is Chuan," said Kan Yuenyong, executive director of Siam Intelligence Unit, a Bangkok-based think tank, referring to Chuan Leekpai, a savvy political veteran and former prime minister now serving as the speaker of the 500-member lower house. "He will have a big say in setting the political agenda and even filling the void if Prayuth quits."