In pictures: How Thailand's protests unfolded on the streets

Early Thursday morning, hours after a royal motorcade carrying Thailand's Queen Suthida and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti were surrounded by protesters, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha declared a state of severe emergency, banning large-scale gatherings and restricting the media from publishing information that could affect national security or peace and order.
Protesters have since defied the assembly ban and taken to the streets. Student leaders have been detained, and water cannons, tear gas and waterborne irritants have been deployed by police.
By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our
Cookie Policy
to learn how you can update your cookie settings.