In pictures: How Thailand's protests unfolded on the streets

Early Thursday morning, hours after a royal motorcade carrying Thailand's Queen Suthida and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti were surrounded by protesters, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha declared a state of severe emergency, banning large-scale gatherings and restricting the media from publishing information that could affect national security or peace and order.

Protesters have since defied the assembly ban and taken to the streets. Student leaders have been detained, and water cannons, tear gas and waterborne irritants have been deployed by police.

Below are photographs of how events evolved:

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida are pictured as the royal motorcade drives towards the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Oct. 14. © Reuters

A police water cannon truck drives along a road flanked by riot police officers during a protest in Bangkok on Oct.15. © Reuters

A woman reacts as pro-democracy protesters gather demanding the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok on Oct. 15. © Reuters

A protestor shows the three-finger salute during anti-government protests in Bangkok on Oct. 16. © Reuters

Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa speaks before he was detained, during a Thai anti-government mass protest in Bangkok on Oct. 14. © Reuters

An anti-government demonstrator skates over an image of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a Thai anti-government mass protest in Bangkok on Oct. 14. © Reuters

A pro-democracy demonstrator gives a three-finger salute during a Thai anti-government mass protest in Bangkok on Oct. 14. © Reuters

A man walks in the middle of the road during anti-government protests in Bangkok, Oct. 16. © Reuters

A man gestures and shouts as people scuffle with the police during an anti-government protest in Bangkok on Oct. 16. © Reuters

A detained protester looks out from a prison vehicle in Bangkok Oct. 15. © Reuters

A pro-democracy demonstrator wears a helmet with roses on it during a Thai anti-government mass protest in Bangkok on Oct. 14. © Reuters

A man shows the three-finger salute during a gathering of pro-democracy protesters who demand the government to resign and to release detained leaders in Bangkok on Oct. 15. © Reuters

People scuffle with police during anti-government protests n Bangkok on Oct. 16. © Reuters

Police officers with their riot gear in Bangkok on Oct. 16. © Reuters

Police officers line up with their riot gear in Bangkok on Oct. 16. © Reuters

Police officers stand in line as they close the road near Ratchaprasong junction, in Bangkok on Oct. 16. © Reuters