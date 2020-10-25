Thai protests resume in Bangkok after lifting of severe emergency

BANGKOK -- Pro-democracy groups are taking turns organizing daily rallies to revive protest momentum after a three-day relative lull during which Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ignored a demand on Wednesday that he resign by 10 p.m. on Saturday.

"Prayuth is the problem. [He is] the first obstacle that we need to remove," said activist Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, who goes by the nickname Pai Dao Din, after the prime minister let the resignation deadline pass. His Dao Din group has announced a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection in central Bangkok on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Jatupat became a pro-democracy activist in 2015, and has been arrested and charged a number of times, including for lese-majeste -- a draconian law that outlaws perceived damage or insult to the monarchy. Jatupat was among 19 protesters arrested on Oct. 13 near Democracy Monument, and was granted bail on Friday.

Pro-democracy protesters held another rally near Ratchaprasong on Oct. 15, defying a state of severe emergency declared early that morning by the government, which banned gatherings of more than four people.

The police blocked an overhead walkway from a nearby skytrain station, but this failed to curb attendance. The following night, riot police were deployed and water cannons, tear gas and skin irritants used against a peaceful crowd that was close to dispersing because of heavy rain. The excessive action was widely criticized at home and abroad.

Thailand has been governed under state of emergency since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this has been renewed on a monthly basis. The supplementary severe emergency decree was lifted on Thursday, and Sunday's rally is the first to be held in the Ratchaprasong business and retail area. The authorities have given no indication how they will respond, but large numbers of riot police have previously been kept on standby in lanes off Rajadamri Road, which runs southward from the intersection.

On Saturday, Prayuth said he would not quit the premiership when he emerged from Wat Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhakaram, a Buddhist temple. The prime minister had been participating in prayers for recovery from turmoil, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the national political impasse. "I urge everyone to conciliate and help solve problems together," he said.

There wil be a special joint session of parliament on Monday and Tuesday to review the political unrest. Although such sessions are not allowed to vote on any resolutions, it can still come up with recommendations.

Two other pro-democracy groups, Free Youth and the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, announced on Saturday a 2 km march in central Bangkok on Monday from Samyan intersection to the German embassy.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends most of his time in Germany, and reform of the monarchy is one of the key demands of recent protests.

"See you at the German embassy at 17:00 on Monday," one of the protest groups tweeted late on Saturday. The rally will add an international twist to the standoff.

The lifting of the emergency decree has also enabled royalists to stage counter-rallies. On Friday, the king and other members of the royal family, who have been under unusually open scrutiny in recent months, entered the picture by mingling with ordinary royalists. This followed a ceremony to commemorate his great grandfather, King Chulalongkorn. The king stepped out of his motorcade to meet supporters gathered outside the Grand Palace.

"Very brave, very brave, very good, thank you," the king told a man who had challenged anti-government protesters on Wednesday and raised a picture of the king's late father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, during an anti-government protest outside a Central department store in Bangkok's Pinklao district. A clip of the incident went viral.

Political analysts have raised concerns that royalists might use the king's unexpected interaction with the public as an excuse to escalate activities against the pro-democracy protesters. So far, there have only been minor skirmishes between the two groups and no serious clashes.