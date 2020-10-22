Thailand PM lifts emergency after protesters call for resignation

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha revoked a declaration of severe emergency in Bangkok, which had been used to justify a government clampdown on pro-democracy protests and interrupted transportation in the capital.

The announcement was posted on Thursday in the Thai government's public journal, Royal Gazette. The revocation went into effect at noon.

The emergency decree, which banned gatherings of more than four people, resulted in police firing water cannon at schoolchildren and college students on Friday, a move that was widely condemned at home and overseas.

It also resulted in stopping public transportation in the city in an effort to reduce the number of demonstrators.

But protesters defied the decree and gathered using motorcycle taxis and ride-hailing services, or just walking to rally sites. Halting public transportation has hurt the already-slumping economy.

In a televised speech on Wednesday evening, Prayuth offered to lift the declaration only if tensions subsided. When the address was made, the demonstrators were already marching to Government House, the office of the prime minister.

After arriving, the crowd delivered a draft resignation letter for Prayuth to his deputy secretary and ended the protest peacefully.

The youth-led demonstrators said they will give Prayuth three days to sign the draft resignation letter. They did not specify whether they will hold demonstrations as they await Prayuth's signature.

No announcement on large protests in Bangkok has been made as of 1 p.m.

Despite the revocation, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam warned that the emergency could be reintroduced. "If there were to be any incident, it can be declared again," he said.

The entire country is still under another emergency decree, which was implemented by the government in March to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has been extending the emergency decree monthly. The cabinet was expected next week to approve extending the decree until November. Wissanu said the administration could add a clause banning demonstrations to any existing edicts.

Revoking the emergency declaration was one of at least five demands that protesters have made.

From the outset of the pro-democracy movement, protesters have demanded the resignation of Prayuth and his cabinet, in addition to constitutional changes drafted by representatives of the people and reform of the monarchy -- but not its abolition.

Demonstrators are also increasing pressure on the government to release detained leaders. One leader, Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, was released on Thursday, after being arrested after Wednesday's march to Government House. But several protest leaders still remain in police custody.